City of Atascadero Provides Instructions For Protesting Wastewater Rate Increase 4.30.2025

Earlier this month, the city of Atascadero initiated the proposition 218 process for increasing the rates for wastewater in the city.

The rate increase is to fund upgrades for its aging infrastructure, and rising costs. Under proposition 218, if a majority of property owners protest the increase, it cannot take effect. Notices have been mailed to possibly affected addresses, and out-of-town property owners.

Instructions for protesting the increase, and other frequently asked questions, are available on the city’s website under ‘wastewater division.’ Residents will have until Monday, June 10, 2025 to protest the increase.

Signed protest forms must be mailed or hand delivered to the city clerk’s office, 6500 Palma avenue. Protests must state the property owner is in opposition to the increases, provide the location of the identified parcel, include the printed name and wet signature of the property owner, date the protest, and certify the contents of the protest are true and correct.

The envelope must also include: “Attn: Protest wastewater rate increase” written on the outside.