City of Atascadero Receives 2025-2027 Excellence Awards in Budgeting 03.13.2026

The city of Atascadero has been recognized with the Excellence Award in budgeting from the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO).

CSMFO is an organization dedicated to promoting excellence in government finance, honoring agencies whose budgeting documents meet rigorous standards for quality, transparency, and clarity. This award recognizes the city for its 2025 – 2027 operating budget, highlighting the city’s commitment to ensure both short-term and long-term fiscal responsibility.

Mayor Charles Bourbeau said “this award underscores the city’s unwavering commitment to responsible financial management and transparency.”