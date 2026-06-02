Primary Election Day 06.02.2026

Today is the direct primary for California.

Items on the ballot include state governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, insurance commissioner, district 19 representative, district 24 representative, and district 30 representative. For the county level, offices include county supervisor for districts 2 and 4, and clerk-recorder.

Polling places will be open from 7 am to 8 pm today. Voters are eligible as long as they are in line to vote before 8 pm. Vote by mail ballots may be returned by the voter personally to any official ballot drop box, polling place, or vote center in the state by 8 pm on election day, or to either the clerk-recorder’s office in SLO or Atascadero elections office. Election night tallies will be posted at 8 pm.

More information about voting and the primary election can be found at the clerk-recorder’s office web-page.