Unofficial Election Night Results From County Clerk-Recorder 06.03.2026

The county clerk-recorder’s office released the fourth update unofficial election night results for San Luis Obispo county.

In the district 2 supervisor race, Michael Erin Woody currently leads by just over 200 votes, 51.87% to Dantona’s 48.13%.

In district 4, Jimmy Paulding leads by almost 400 votes, 52.28% to Adam Verdin’s 47.70%.

In the clerk-recorder’s race, Elaina Cano is ahead of both Vanessa Rozo and Gaea Powell with over 60% of votes.

For the statewide races:

Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra are currently the top two vote-getters for governor. Hilton has 28% of the votes, and Becerra 25%. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

U.S. house district 19 Jimmy Panetta leads 58%, Peter Verbica trailing behind with 23% of votes.

In district 24, Carbajal leads with 52% of votes, and Bob Smith with 39% of votes.

Carbajal and Panetta have garnered enough votes to advance to the general election in November.

For insurance commissioner, Jane Kim and Ben Allen are currently the top two with 24 and 19% of the votes. Stacy Korsgaden is in third place with 18% of the votes.

In total, about 36,000 ballots were counted in San Luis Obispo county so far, a 19.8% turnout rate.