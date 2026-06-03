Groundbreaking Event at Fire Station No. 1 in Atascadero 06.03.2026

The city of Atascadero will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the public safety facilities project on Monday, June 8th at 3 pm at fire station 1.

The project will begin the second phase of modernization and revitalization of the city’s public safety infrastructure. It includes a complete rebuild of fire station 1, renovations at fire station 2, and major upgrades to the police headquarters. The project is funded by the voter-approved measure D-20.

Following the ceremony, with remarks from city leadership and the fire and police chiefs, attendees are invited to meet with public safety personnel, view emergency response equipment, and learn more about the project.