Paso Robles High School Announces Class of 2026 Valedictorian & Salutatorian 06.03.2026





06.02.26 Paso Robles High School Names Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2026

Paso Robles high school has named the valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2026.

Valedictorian for this year is Kingston Anguiano, who earned a weighted grade point average of 4.84. Quinn Kobayashi has been named salutatorian, with a weighted GPA of 4.81.

Anguiano will attend UCLA in the fall, “where he plans to study environmental science while pursuing a minor in business.” Anguiano has been a member of the men’s volleyball team, served as student council senior class secretary, and served all four years in leadership.

Kobayashi will also attend UCLA, and plans to study business economics with a minor in entrepreneurship. Kobayashi served as senior class vice president, and competed in the women’s soccer team.

The graduation ceremony for Paso Robles high school will be this Friday, June 5th at War Memorial stadium.