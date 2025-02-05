City of Paso Releases Settlement Agreement For Ty Lewis 2.05.2025

The city of Paso Robles has released the full mutual settlement agreement made with former city manager Ty Lewis.

Mr. Lewis’s last day employed by the city was Sunday, January 26th, and this settlement agreement resolves all outstanding issues from the claim filed by Mr. Lewis against the city.

The settlement agreement says the city will pay Mr. Lewis $145,954.66, and the California Joint Powers Insurance Authority will pay him $220,000.

Additional terms in the settlement state that both parties shall not make any false, defamatory, or derogatory statements regarding the subject matter.

Any inquiries into the settlement agreement should be met with “The matter has been resolved” without any further elaboration. The agreement was made effective yesterday.

Assistant city manager Chris Huot has been appointed as interim city manager.