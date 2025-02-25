City of Paso Robles Announces Appointment of New Librarian 2.25.2025

Paso Robles Selects New City Librarian

The city of Paso Robles announced that a new city librarian has been selected: Melissa Bailey, who has worked at the Paso Robles city library for 11 years.

A release by the city library says Melissa has worked as a volunteer, a library staff assistant, youth services librarian, and was also selected to serve as interim city librarian while the city conducted a nationwide search in 2024 to fill the position.

Bailey will oversee all library operations, including its planning, collections, budget, marketing and personnel management.