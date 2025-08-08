City of Paso Robles Extending Swim Lessons Through Fall Season 8.08.2025

Aquatics Extended Season 2025 Press Release

Paso Robles community services has announced they will be extending the aquatics program from the recreation services division.

Now through Thursday, September 25th, the aquatics program will continue to offer private swim lessons at Centennial pool. The program is typically offered from mid-June to early August. Private swim lessons are offered in one week sessions, Monday through Thursday at various times. Each lesson is 30 minutes.

Registration for these extended August lessons have opened, and September lessons will open Wednesday, August 20th at 9 am.

Two other aquatics activities, Aqua Jam and Skwim, will also continue into the fall at the Centennial pool.