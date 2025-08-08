SLO County Shares Confiscation & Citation Results of Fireworks Ord 8.08.2025

The county of San Luis Obispo adopted a new fireworks ordinance on May 20, 2025.

The ordinance prohibited the use of all fireworks in most unincorporated areas of the county, and strengthened the penalties associated with illegal use of fireworks. Yesterday afternoon, the county released an update on the citation and confiscation results of this ordinance during the fourth of July weekend.

The sheriff’s office issued 24 notices of violations, and seized more than 350 pounds of illegal fireworks. Cal Fire enforcement conducted approximately 100 contacts with individuals regarding illegal fireworks, issued 3 citations, and confiscated more than 250 pounds of dangerous fireworks. The county says violations that were observed by drones, witnesses, or undercover enforcement are being mailed out this week.

Party hosts that believe they may have gotten away with illegal celebrations will have fines in the mail soon.