City of Paso Robles Receives Fire Protection Rating Upgrade 02.10.2026

Press Release- Paso Robles Achieves Improved ISO Fire Protection Rating

The city of Paso Robles announced that its Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire protection rating has been upgraded from class 3 to class 2.

This classification program “plays an important role in the insurance underwriting process,” the city says in a release. U.S. insurers use this information as part of their decision-making in what coverage to offer, prices for personal and commercial property insurance, and determining what businesses to write.

Fire chief Jonathan Stornetta says that “out of more than 37,000 fire departments nationwide, only 2,109 achieved a class 2 ISO rating.” The upgraded rating “is a direct result of the community’s commitment to public safety,” the release says, citing measure J-20, increased staffing, the construction of fire station 3, and the city’s water division.