County Board of Supervisors to Discuss 2026 Legislative Platform 02.10.2026

The county board of supervisors will be presented with its 2026 state and federal legislative platform in its meeting this morning.

The legislative platform is discussed annually by the board, which “articulates the county’s overarching policy advocacy principles and annual focus areas” for the state and federal level. The platforms are typically red-lined showing changes from one year to the next, but for 2026, the platform is being presented as a brand new document.

The 2026 document outlines first tier priorities as economic development, homelessness, mental health, and housing. The second tier is identified as emergency preparedness, infrastructure recovery, water, and organizational effectiveness. The document also outlines 10 advocacy principles for the county, the first being to “secure stable, ongoing funding for county-administered and county-impacted programs, including adjustments to reflect workload and service demand.”

You can attend the meeting this morning in person, or watch online.