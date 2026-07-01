City of Paso Robles Releases Full Guide on 4th of July Celebration 07.01.2026

With the upcoming fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz park, and more than 10,000 guests expected, the city of Paso Robles has released an information guide for visitors to help make the evening more enjoyable.

The city says limited free parking is available in Barney Schwartz’s paved lots, with offsite walking distance parking available across union road east of the Paso Robles Sports Club and east of fire station 3.

Designated ride-share and pedestrian drop-off/pickups are in front of the Barney Schwartz soccer fields. Parts of the park will be closed July 3rd and 4th for formal setup.

The city advises attendees to not bring their pets, alcoholic beverages, barbecues, or fireworks of any kind.