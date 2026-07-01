Grover Beach PD Arrest Man After He Stole $1600 in Coins 07.01.2026

The Grover Beach police department released a “case highlight” video yesterday on social media for a case back in May.

Video link: https://www.facebook.com/GroverBeachPoliceDepartment/videos/1029442436476269/

Police responded to a report of a burglary that occurred at Bob’s Car Wash on the 200 block of West Grand avenue. Officers were informed that a suspect broke into the door and stole coins. The Grover Beach police department says the suspect stole from the machine a second time, and was unsuccessful after several other attempts.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony Chargualaf of Grover Beach, and that he resided just across the street from the car wash. Upon being arrested, Mr. Chargualaf was found to be in possession of a stolen cargo trailer with illegal firearms, ammunition, and stolen property.

Mr. Chargualaf was transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail, booked on several charges.