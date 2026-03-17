City of Paso Robles to Hold a Public Hearing For Updating Development Fees 03.17.2026

The Paso Robles city council will be holding a public hearing in its meeting tonight on updating city development services fees.

These are imposed by the city to recover costs on providing services that are otherwise not provided to those not paying the fee. The city previously approved user fee changes for public safety, airport, utility administration, library, recreation, and admin services in September 2025.

The second phase to its fees study is to consider adopting fees for building planning, engineering, and development. Fees proposed to change include residential permits, remodels and additions, public improvement plans, and review of building plans.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.