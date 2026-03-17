Hazmat Crews Respond to Reports of Unknown White Powder at a Blood Bank 03.17.2026

San Luis Obispo county emergency crews responded to a report of potential hazardous materials at the Vitalant blood donation center in San Luis Obispo, 4119 Broad street.

Yesterday morning, reports came in at about 9:42 am of an unknown white powder at the blood bank, and the building was evacuated. Emergency services also said there were reports of skin irritation from Vitalant members after they came into contact with the powdery substance last week.

A release from officials say that testing revealed the substance was non-toxic, and responders determined there was no threat to health or safety by noon. The building was cleared to be reoccupied afterwards.