City of Paso Robles Updates Its Short-Term Rental Hotline 10.23.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced they have updated their hotline number for short-term rental services.

The new phone number is (805) 227 – 7224. The hotline’s purpose is for neighbors of short-term rental properties to report issues and concerns.

The city says the new hotline provides a “more user-friendly experience” and improves response times for reporting issues. The city says short-term rental properties within its limits are required to resolve issues within 30 minutes of an initial call; if the issue has not been resolved, residents are encouraged to call the hotline once more.

Residents who live within a hundred feet of a licensed short-term rental will be receiving a postcard from the city, with the new hotline number.