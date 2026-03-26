City of Paso Robles Warns Residents of Email Scams 03.26.2026

The city of Paso Robles is warning residents and businesses of a series of fraudulent emails.

The city says these emails impersonate city planning and community development staff, often sent from addresses such as [email protected]. The messages refer to real property addresses and/or project types, pulled from public information, and include a fake invoice for various fees.

The emails often ask the recipient to return a signed invoice and payment via email, falsely claiming that a payment is required to proceed with an application and public hearing process.

The city says that official city emails end in “@prcity.com,” not “@usa.com” if you receive an email, call any one of the city’s planning or building departments to verify its authenticity.

Additionally, the city says they will never ask you to transfer money under any circumstances.