Coffee With The Superintendent March 27th – 03.26.2026

The Paso Robles joint unified school district invites parents, staff, and community members to join superintendent Jennifer Loftus and assistant superintendent of business services, Brad Pawlowski, for its next session of “Coffee with the Superintendent.”

This will take place Friday, March 27th at 8 am in the district board room. This month’s topic will be on district finances, upcoming projects, and other important business-related topics impacting the district.

Coffee with the Superintendent is an open, informal community forum where attendees can ask questions, share ideas, and learn more about district initiatives. Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided.