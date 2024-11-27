City of Paso Seeking Invocators For 2025 City Council Meetings 11.27.2024

To diversify the range of faith traditions being represented, and broaden participation from local faith-based organizations, the city of Paso Robles is seeking invocators for its meetings.

At the start of each city council meeting, an invocation of around one minute is given, delivered at the discretion of the leader. The city first advertised this invitation last year, and city clerk Melissa Boyer said “We have seen a positive response from local churches and faith-based organizations… and would love to see even more participation this coming year.”

Those interested and are a part of a local church, temple, synagogue, or other faith-based organization are encouraged to contact the city clerk’s office: (805) 237 – 3960 [email protected].