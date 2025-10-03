City of Paso to Adopt CA Building Standards Code With Local Amendments 10.03.2025

Every three years, the state of California updates its building standards code, with the 2025 edition going into effect January 1, 2026.

The city of Paso Robles is required by state law to enforce the new code, but can also make amendments based on local conditions. City staff is recommending the council to adopt the new building standards code, with certain changes made to suit the city. The most notable is the banning of electric vehicle charging stations if they are within underground parking garages, sub-level garages, or multi-story parking garages.

This amendment recommended by staff sites the climate conditions of Paso Robles, with periods of high temperatures during summer months increasing the risk of lithium-ion battery overheating and electric vehicle fires. Due to these conditions, locating EV charging stations in multi-story, enclosed, or underground parking structures would complicate evacuation and exacerbate smoke accumulation.

