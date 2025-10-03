City of Paso to Remove Oak Tree From Downtown City Park 10.03.2025

2025 10 02 Oak Tree Removal City Park

The city of Paso Robles announced there will be an oak tree removal in the downtown city park.

The city says a recent survey conducted by a certified arborist has determined the oak presents an immediate hazard, and poses a risk to public safety. The tree is located adjacent to Santa’s House on 12th street.

The tree, according to the city, is found to have a declining canopy, root rot, stress fracture extending from the root crown up approximately seven feet off the ground, and at least two decay cavities.

Based on these findings, the city will schedule the tree for immediate removal to protect park visitors and the community.