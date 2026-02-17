City of Paso to Consider Funding Visual Art in Public Places 02.17.2026

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tonight at 6.

On tonight’s discussion items is an amendment to the city’s municipal code, regarding visual art in public places. Chapter 3.21 was adopted by the city in 2005, creating a public art fund that would be used to fund public art projects. However, funds and activity has been limited since 2012. In response to the city’s economic plans developed in 2023, staff is proposing to reinstate and amend chapter 3.21 to “provide a structured, sustainable framework for funding, acquiring, and maintaining public art.”

The funding would be allocated from half a percent of the current transient occupancy tax revenue, about $50,000 annually. Other amendments to chapter 3.21 will define administrative roles for procedural development, expand eligible uses of the public art fund, establish an annual art plan, and update the process for donations.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.