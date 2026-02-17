Protecting What Matters 02.17.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Rich Verruni – General Manager, Allegretto Vineyard Resort. North County perspectives from its largest employer. Allegretto’s community involvement and how it shapes our local culture. Career opportunities in hospitality with great training and benefits.

*Rebekah Koznek, Trustee Atascadero School Board & Rosalind Hanson, National Director of Development, Moms for Liberty. Mahmoud Vs. Taylor – An important Supreme Court victory for parental rights. Growth of charter schools & home schooling. Next steps in the battle against boys in girls locker rooms and bathrooms. New challenges of internet and AI policy for our schools and children.