City of Paso To Pay Over $250k in Legal Fees in Settlement w/The Tribune 9.09.2025

The city of Paso Robles has agreed to pay over $250,000 in legal fees in the lawsuit involving councilman Chris Bausch and The Tribune.

The lawsuit was first filed in March 2025, after The Tribune filed numerous public records request for documents on councilman Bausch’s personal devices. These requests were related to former city manager Ty Lewis’s claim against the city, alleging a hostile working environment caused by councilman Chris Bausch.

The city announced the settlement on Monday, agreeing to pay The Tribune $250,000 for its legal fees, and $27,000 to councilman Bausch for attorney costs.

The settlement will come from the city’s general fund.