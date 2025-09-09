Paso Robles School Board to Receive 2 Year Disciplinary Data 9.09.2025

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is tonight, with closed session starting at 6.

An information item being presented tonight for the board is a two year disciplinary data overview. The overview provides the total number of suspensions and expulsions across the school district from the previous two school years, and provides further data for suspensions such as grade level, school, subgroups, types of infractions, and race.

The total number of suspensions in the 2023 – 24 school year was 329, and the total number in the 2024 – 25 school year was 322. The summary for the report says Hispanic, socioeconomically disadvantaged students and students with IEPS experience suspension rates that are higher than the overall student average.

The report also says: “Staff will continue to support students’ social-emotional needs by utilizing trauma invested practices. For inappropriate behaviors, staff will continue to implement restorative practices to support positive student growth.”