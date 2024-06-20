City of Paso Will Begin Publicizing Legal Notices to New Times 6.20.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced they will be shifting the primary publication of its legal notices.

In the past, the city says they have primarily used the San Luis Obispo Tribune for publishing legal notices, but due to recent changes in its submission deadlines and hard copy publication days, the city says this has resulted in “challenges in timing notices for public hearings.”

Publishing legal notices to newspapers in general circulation is legally required by the city to ensure the public is aware of government actions, legal proceedings, and important matters. The city says that their publication will shift to New Times San Luis Obispo starting July 1, 2024.

The New Times is published every Thursday, and can be found in newspaper kiosks throughout Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo county.