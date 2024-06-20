SLO Supervisors Choose to Vote on Dominion Voting Machines Next Meeting 6.20.2024

As part of its consent agenda for the June 18th meeting, the county board of supervisors was set to vote on approving a 5-year sole source contract with Dominion Voting Systems Incorporated.

The contract would also include five automatic one-year renewals, and the purchasing of several new pieces of equipment. However, due to the need for a four-fifths vote for this item, the board instead moved to table the item for its July 9th meeting. Supervisor Jimmy Paulding was absent for the meeting due to an illness.

On the board’s agenda was also a resolution proclaiming June 2024 as pride month in San Luis Obispo county. The item passed in 2023 with a 3 – 2 vote. This year, supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Bruce Gibson voted yes, while supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold abstained.

The board will also revisit this item in July.