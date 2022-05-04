City Population 05.04.2022

The California Department of Finance releasing new population data which indicates that fewer people are living in San Luis Obispo county cities. Greater numbers are living in the unincorporated areas.

The number of people living in the unincorporated areas grew by just over 1,000 residents over the past year.

But the cities of Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach and Paso Robles all declined in population by more than 1% during that same one year period. From the start of 2021 to the start of 2022.

The only city in the county to grow in population was San Luis Obispo. Part of that was students returning to campus.

Overall, the county grew slightly in population.