Paso Robles Pool Auction 05.04.2022

The word is out on the Paso Robles pool up for auction. The Tribune publishing a story about it, including an architectural rendering of the proposed aquatic complex which was never built at the high school. That architectural design cost the school district one half million dollars. It has been scrapped.

The 25-yard pool is up for auction. It cost about $280 thousand dollars. The starting bid is $50 thousand.

Now that the Tribune has published a story, the district is optimistic that they’ll receive some more bids on that smaller pool.

The district needs to hire an architect to design the new pool complex. That pool will be 38 meters by 25 yards.

It will be the largest high school pool in the county.