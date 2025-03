Visit Morro Bay will be hosting the 25th annual city-wide yard sale this weekend, from 8 am to 2 pm today through the 23rd.

Over 180 neighborhood sales will be active during this weekend-long event, offering a variety of furniture, clothing, electronics, collectibles, and more.

Visitors and participants are encouraged to plan their route in advance using a downloadable map found at: morrobay.org.

A limited number of printed maps will also be available at the senior center, 1001 Kennedy Way.