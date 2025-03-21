Paso Physical Therapy Hosting Move-A-Thon For Parkinson’s Foundation 3.21.2025

The second annual Move-A-Thon, hosted by Paso Robles Physical Therapy, will be taking place Saturday, April 12th from 10 am to 1 pm. This event, fit for all ages, will raise funds to go to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The event takes place at the Paso Robles location, 3520 Combine Street, and begins with a 1 mile walk, followed by yoga, strength & conditioning, pilates, and other classes modifiable for all ages and abilities.

You can register online at: pasoroblespt.com. Suggested donations are $20.