Gifford Fire Scorches Over 115 Thousand Acres 8.11.2025

The Gifford fire has reached over 115,000 acres this past weekend.

As of 8:29 on 08/11/25, the fire is at 119,214 acres, and 33% containment. More firefighter injuries have been confirmed, bringing the total up to seven. Two structures have also been destroyed in the fire’s wake.

Fire officials say the northern end of the fire continues to advance towards pozo. The steep, inaccessible terrain makes containment challenging. Road closures continue to pile up, including parts of Huasna road, and Pozo road at the Santa Margarita lake and River road. Highway 166 east of the 101 remains closed.

A camp to support fire crews has been set up at Santa Margarita Ranch.