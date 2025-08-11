Shannon Kessler to Run For California State Assembly District 30 – 8.11.2025

The San Luis Obispo county republican party has announced Shannon Kessler will run for California state assembly district 30.

She will challenge incumbent Dawn Addis in the upcoming 2026 election. The SLO Republican party says Kessler is a small business owner, former athlete, mother, and advocate for parental rights and biological fairness in sports. She is the founder of Save Girls’ Sports Central Coast, and currently serves on the San Luis Obispo county republican central committee.

Kessler said “I’m running because I refuse to accept a future where our children can’t afford homes in their hometown, our coastline is industrialized in the name of flawed green policies, and parents are pushed out of their children’s education.”

Kessler’s campaign will run on four core issues:

Home ownership for every generation, protecting the California central coast from industrial “greenwashing,” reducing regulations to support businesses, and championing school choice and parental rights.