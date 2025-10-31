Closure on Highway 1 For Morro Bay Triathalon 10.31.2025

Caltrans announced there will be a partial closure on highway 1 this Sunday, November 2nd for the 2025 Morro Bay triathlon.

Caltrans says travelers in both directions of highway 1 between Morro Bay and Cayucos are urged to be alert for cyclists. A right lane closure between these two areas will be in effect from 7 am to noon.

There will additionally be flagged traffic control on highway 1 at the intersections with Atascadero road, San Jacinto St., Yerba Buena St., Old Creek road, and Sea West drive.

Signs, multiple flaggers, and CHP will be on hand to assist with traffic control.