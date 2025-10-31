Paso Robles Police Arrest Car Burglar Suspect After Pursuit 10.31.2025

Press Release Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit and Assault on Officer

Paso Robles police officers arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a series of vehicle burglaries Wednesday morning.

The Paso Robles police department says at about 10:30 am, detectives received a notification regarding a wanted vehicle in the area, involved in a high-speed pursuit the previous day with CHP. Detectives found the vehicle parked on the 3500 block of Park street, and identified the driver as 24-year-old Kyle Delgado Young. Detectives attempted to box the vehicle in, but Delgado-Young intentionally rammed into a PRPD sergeant’s vehicle and fled the scene. He fled northbound onto highway 101, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. The chase was terminated due to the high speed and the suspect’s reckless driving behavior.

About 10 minutes later, PRPD dispatch was advised that the King City field office of CHP had initiated another pursuit with the same suspect. CHP successfully deployed spike strips, disabling the BMW, and taking Delgado-Young into custody.

He was transported to the Paso Robles police department for processing, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on the following charges: possession of stolen property, outstanding felony warrant, felony evading a peace officer, and felony assault with a deadly weapon.