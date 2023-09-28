Co Veterans Services Office Holding Resource Fair & BBQ 9.28.2023

The San Luis Obispo county’s veterans services office and behavioral health department’s veterans outreach announced a family friendly pop-up event that will take place this Saturday, September 30th.

The event will feature a resource fair, trivia game, and barbecue lunch in honor of suicide prevention month, and will take place from 10 am to 2 pm in the Paso Robles Veterans Hall at 240 Scott street. Admission and food at the event are free for Veterans, their families, and guests.

The release says the goal of this outreach event is to demonstrate to Veterans in the community the available resources and services to them and their families. Some vendors will present financial, medical, employment, housing, mental health, and other general resources for veterans and their families.