Coats For Kids In SLO 1.25.2021

This week, a concerted effort to collect coats for kids. This year, some new people involved in the drive.

Erik Gorham of Protect San Luis Obispo is spearheading the drive with Barbie Butz. You can drop off coats, jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts at five locations.

In Atascadero, Madrone Landscapes and Atascadero Jewelry and Loan.

In Templeton, Nature’s Touch Nursery and Harvest.

And in Paso Robles, New Day Church on 11th street and Paso Market Walk on Spring street.

Boxes to be set out during businesses hours for this week only.