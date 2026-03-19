Coffee with the City in Paso Robles Scheduled For March 27th – 03.19.2026

Press Release – Coffee with the City Mar_2026

The city of Paso Robles announced the next Coffee with the City event will take place Friday, March 27th at 7:30 am.

The event, as always, will be held in the Patina room at Cal Coast Brewery, 1346 Railroad street. This session will include a presentation from the Paso Robles police and fire departments, highlighting key public safety initiatives and trends impacting the community, including growth in the city’s long-term planning for public safety services.

“Updates will be provided on the public safety training center, as well as the implementation of the drone first responder program,” according to a release from the city.

The fire department will also provide updates on fire hazard severity zone designations, wildfire preparedness efforts, and more. Coffee will be provided at the event, and no preregistration is required.