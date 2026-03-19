County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of an Asphalt Paving Scam 03.19.2026

The county sheriff’s office is warning residents of a recent increase in asphalt paving scams reported.

The sheriff’s office says they received calls regarding these scams in Huasna Township in January, and again last week in Nipomo. “These incidents involve individuals posing as contractors who approach homeowners offering discounted driveway paving services,” the sheriff’s office says.

The scammers allegedly claim they have “leftover” materials from a nearby job, and can pave a driveway quickly and at a reduced price. “The work performed is often substandard,” the sheriff’s office says, and sometimes they demand more money than what was verbally agreed upon once the job is finished. They use high-pressure tactics to rush homeowners into making an immediate decision, and insist on cash-only payments.

The sheriff’s office advises residents to verify the contractor’s license and insurance through the California contractors state license board, and require a written contract for work.