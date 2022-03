The California mid state fair board of directors appoints interim chief executive officer Colleen Bojorquez the new CEO, effective March first.

Colleen started working at the Paso Robles Event Center in 1992. She has a Bachelors of Science, Ecology and Systematic Biology, and a Masters of Education. She’s worked at the fair in many different rolls over the past several decades.

She’ll run the fair which is scheduled this year for July 20th through July 31st at the Paso Robles Event Center.