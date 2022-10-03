Colony Days in Atascadero 10.03.2022

The Colony Day Parade returned to Atascadero Saturday.

Thousands of people lined El Camino Real and crowded around the Sunken Garden to see floats, bands, old cars and other parade participants.

Tent City was small this year, but coordinator Diane Greenaway plans to have Tent City return to its former spectacle next year. Tent City celebrates the beginnings of the Atascadero Colony, when people visited Atascadero to survey the real estate. If they bought land, they often stayed in one of the tents until construction was complete.

The Colony Day Festival after the parade kept people in the Sunken Gardens until the late afternoon.