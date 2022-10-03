In Sports 10.03.2022

The Templeton Eagles beat Cabrillo Friday night, 35-12. The Eagles improve to 2-0 in the Ocean League, 5-1 over all.

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost Friday night at Mission College Prep 28-7. The Bearcats fall to 4-2 over all, 2-1 in conference.

The Atascadero Greyhounds had a bye. They will host Templeton Friday night.

In college football, Sacramento St. beat Cal Poly 49-21. The Mustangs are now 1-3 for the season. 0-1 in conference.

The most lopsided game on the west coast, Linfield beat University of Puget Sound 72-2.

In the NFL;

The Raiders beat the Broncos 32-23.

The Packers beat the Patriots 27-24.

Monday night football, the Rams play the 49ers.

In baseball yesterday;

The Rockies beat the Dodgers 4-1.

The Giants beat the Diamondbacks 4-3.

The Athletics beat the Mariners 10-3, although Seattle is in the play offs.

The Angels beat the Rangers 8-3.

The Orioles over the Yankees 3-1. No home runs for Aaron Judge. He’ll try again this week in Texas to break the American League record set by Roger Maris back in the early 60’s.