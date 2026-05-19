Community Foundation SLO County Awards Over $400,000 in Scholarships 05.19.2026

COMMUNITY-FOUNDATION-SLO_ScholarshipAnnoucement2026

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo county, a nonprofit organization created to support local charitable giving, announced that a total of $460,148 in scholarships were awarded to students from across the county.

100 awards were granted to students representing 12 high schools and local colleges, with individual awards “reaching up to $20,000.”

Scholarship recipients included students at Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, and San Luis Obispo high schools, along with Cuesta college and Allen Hancock college.