PRHS Honoring 14 Student-Athletes on College Signing Day 05.18.2026

05.15.26 Paso Robles High School to Celebrate College Signing Day for 14 Student-Athletes

Paso Robles high school will host college signing day on Tuesday, May 19th at 4 pm in the Gil Asa gym.

During the event, PRHS will honor 14 high school student-athletes who have committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. “For these student-athletes, signing to compete at the collegiate level represents years of dedication, sacrifice, and commitment both academically and athletically,” said high school principal and athletic director Michael Susank.

The students will also be recognized during the school board meeting on Tuesday, June 9th. PRHS community, family, friends, and supporters are all invited to attend the event.