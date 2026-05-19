Paso City Council to Discuss Recreational Cannabis Delivery & Storefronts 05.19.2026

Discussions regarding cannabis regulations in the city of Paso Robles will continue in its next meeting tonight at 6.

Cannabis regulations in the city of Paso Robles have changed drastically since 2022. Most recently, staff has been instructed by council to update and expand its regulations to be more consistent with state law. Even if cannabis businesses are not permitted to operate within Paso Robles, California law allows recreational cannabis to be delivered from outside the city. The city council will discuss several issues of import to cannabis tonight, such as:

A limitation on the number of cannabis retailers. Staff recommends council allow more than three such businesses to operate in the city.

And establishing a cannabis regulatory permit, as the existing business license and conditional use permit regulations are not appropriate mechanisms for regulating day-to-day cannabis business operations, according to staff.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.