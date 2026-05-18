Templeton Memorial Day Ceremony 05.18.2026

The Templeton American Legion Post 220 will be holding a Memorial Day service and barbecue on Monday, May 25th, 11 am at the American Legion Hall, 805 South Main street.

The service will start with a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, followed by its guest speakers, pastor, color guard, rifles squad, and taps bugler presented by the Templeton American Legion Post 220.

The service will end at 11:45, immediately followed by an annual barbecue at noon. The annual benefit barbecue is $20 for adults, and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at templetonlegion.org.