Community Resource Fair at Paso Robles Senior Center on June 24th – 06.19.2026

Resource fair june 2026

Pictures for Resource Fair (1)

The Paso Robles Senior Center will be hosting a Community Resources Fair on Wednesday, June 24th from 10 am to 1 pm at the Paso Robles Senior Center.

The fair will bring together local organizations, nonprofits, and service providers to share information about the programs and resources they offer. Attendees can connect directly with representatives from these organizations, which include housing assistance, legal aid, senior living options, home care, health and wellness programs, veteran resources, and more.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.