Local Roads First Transportation Tax Measure to Appear on November 2026 Ballot Measure 06.19.2026

SLOCOG announced Measure H, the local roads first transportation funding measure will move to the November 2026 ballot for voter consideration in San Luis Obsipo county.

The SLOCOG board voted approval on June 3rd, and the final action was taken by the county board of supervisors on June 16th. If the half-cent sales tax is approved, SLOCOG says Measure H “would generate an estimated $35 million annually for road repairs, safety improvements, congestion relief, and safe routes to school.”

Funds will go to a “legally binding roadmap” approved by SLOCOG, the county board of supervisors, and with input from all cities.