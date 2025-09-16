Congressman Carbajal’s Office Calls For “Answers On ICE Racial Profiling” 9.16.2025

Representative Salud Carbajal has released a statement on ICE immigration, “demanding answers” on the use of racial profiling in immigration enforcement.

The release from Carbajal’s office says he is joined by representatives Juan Vargas and Daren Soto, along with 64 other colleagues. The release says that under the fourth amendment, federal agents generally may not stop someone “unless agents have good reason to suspect they’re breaking laws.”

Carbajal’s office says that despite this, there is a growing number of enforcement efforts by ice that target, harass, and detain Latinos. Carbajal’s office says this is a “pattern of apparent discrimination,” and a violation of civil rights.

A letter has been sent by representative Carbajal and colleagues to the DHS, asking for more information on policies for immigration enforcement officers by September 30th.